William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for LULU Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.71. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.17 per share.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.73.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $395.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $491.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6,702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 59,118 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

