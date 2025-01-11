International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $572,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,420,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,743,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

