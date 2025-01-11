International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 522,535 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $402.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

