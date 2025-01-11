International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 421,042 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,759,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $8,791,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,757,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

