ORG Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1,690.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,977,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,174,000 after buying an additional 1,274,595 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,764,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,314,000 after purchasing an additional 684,827 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,648,000 after purchasing an additional 452,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,293,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,271,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,848,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

