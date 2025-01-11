ORG Partners LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RQI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 198,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 109.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 170,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 88,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 56.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

RQI stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner bought 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,427.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,427.60. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

