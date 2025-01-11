ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 617,516 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,464,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,124,000.

NOBL stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

