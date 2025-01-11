Citigroup Cuts Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $45.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nextracker from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.
Nextracker Stock Down 3.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Nextracker by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nextracker by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth $74,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 37.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
