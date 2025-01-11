Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $630.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $673.28 and a 200-day moving average of $613.33. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $453.18 and a 52-week high of $712.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,839.40. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

