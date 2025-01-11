Scotiabank Forecasts HF Sinclair FY2026 Earnings

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HF Sinclair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng expects that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HF Sinclair’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,348.92. The trade was a 10.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 29.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.