Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,661.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,342.66 and a 1 year high of $1,809.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,715.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,618.18.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.73 EPS for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.