Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after buying an additional 729,166 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 105.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,240,000 after acquiring an additional 487,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after buying an additional 437,646 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 416.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,939,000 after purchasing an additional 420,778 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,800,000 after acquiring an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $154.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $128.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

