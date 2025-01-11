Fortitude Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.4 %

KVUE opened at $20.80 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

