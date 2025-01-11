Fortitude Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,752,993 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike stock opened at $348.84 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

