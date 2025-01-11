SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 101.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in SEI Investments by 925.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Philip Mccabe sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $797,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,425.04. This trade represents a 19.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,914.10. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,258 shares of company stock worth $19,753,402. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

