Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 148.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 531,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 63,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $287.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.29 and a 200 day moving average of $264.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

