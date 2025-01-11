Fortitude Family Office LLC Lowers Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fortitude Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,323,000 after buying an additional 1,546,866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,564,000 after acquiring an additional 490,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after acquiring an additional 361,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,033 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 250,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

TTE opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.