Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Increased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,468,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

UBER opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

