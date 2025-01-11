Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,775,004.27. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,809 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,765. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

