Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 672 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 227.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.1 %

MSTR stock opened at $327.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.01 and a 200-day moving average of $225.30. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

