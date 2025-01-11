First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,319 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,300,000 after buying an additional 401,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,947,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,743,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,511,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,057,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,124,000 after buying an additional 114,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.29.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.