Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $393,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,514.32. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $424,226.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,906,602.58. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,679 shares of company stock worth $83,508,362. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.46.

Datadog Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 264.95, a P/E/G ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.19.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

