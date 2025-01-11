Fulton Bank N.A. Has $295,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $73.46.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -60.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

