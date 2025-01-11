Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $48.00 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

