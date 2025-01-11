IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 263,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,501,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.82.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $203.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.62. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

