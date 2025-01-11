First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 14,939 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,941,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,416.96. This trade represents a 1.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 885,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $655.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

