First Hawaiian Bank Has $871,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 161.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $22,744,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,616,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,525,022. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 955,057 shares of company stock worth $128,033,252 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

