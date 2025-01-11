Fulton Bank N.A. Has $237,000 Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NICE were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NICE by 182.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NICE by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NICE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the second quarter worth $10,720,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NICE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

NICE Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.30.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.