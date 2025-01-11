First Hawaiian Bank Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NICE were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 49.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after acquiring an additional 394,715 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 21.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,575,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,642,000 after acquiring an additional 279,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth approximately $44,076,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 22.6% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,325,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $24,547,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $161.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.30. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

