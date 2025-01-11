First Hawaiian Bank Has $702,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 94,079.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after buying an additional 491,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 37.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after buying an additional 474,653 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 202,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 154,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $125,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.83.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $739.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $699.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $808.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $290.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

