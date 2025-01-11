First Hawaiian Bank Sells 389 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 559 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $180.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.17 and a 200 day moving average of $153.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $192.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

