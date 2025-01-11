First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,950 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.12% of Genesco worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Genesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Genesco by 54.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $461.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.73 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $170,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,159.44. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

