Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,111,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

