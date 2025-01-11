Diversified Trust Co Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 548.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total transaction of $541,951.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,223.20. This trade represents a 61.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 22,842 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.94, for a total transaction of $6,440,073.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,968.98. The trade was a 68.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,483 shares of company stock worth $96,470,997. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $258.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.