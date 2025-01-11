Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 323 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $181.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $129.36 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. This represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

