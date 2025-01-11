Diversified Trust Co Sells 12,372 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

Shares of CMG opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

