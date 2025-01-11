Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 161.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 75,718 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 68,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

