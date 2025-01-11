Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $218,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $355,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Sprout Social Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.04 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,169.60. This represents a 12.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $520,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,091.25. This trade represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,306 over the last three months. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

