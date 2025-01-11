Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $121,912.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,729.82. This represents a 37.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $489,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,991.04. The trade was a 7.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,638 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,717.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

