Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.8% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in STERIS by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

NYSE:STE opened at $205.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

