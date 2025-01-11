Diversified Trust Co Has $533,000 Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.13% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period.

HEZU stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $432.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

