Scotiabank Weighs in on OTCMKTS:FQVLF FY2026 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 32.41%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

