International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,426 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.10. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.31 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.