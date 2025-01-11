Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $372,000 in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 672.22%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

