International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,230 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,827.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,484 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $104,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 35,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $868,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,464,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,356,372.80. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,525. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock valued at $38,168,400 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.