Diversified Trust Co Sells 355 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,724,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $623,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,403,000 after purchasing an additional 63,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 3.8 %

UHS opened at $183.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.14 and a 200-day moving average of $207.39.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

