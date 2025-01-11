Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $284.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.85.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.05.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

