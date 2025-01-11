ORG Partners LLC Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 617.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,393,000 after buying an additional 2,746,503 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after acquiring an additional 993,694 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,780,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,247,000 after purchasing an additional 633,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 295.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 655,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 489,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.10.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $171.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

