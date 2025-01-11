ORG Partners LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 726.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $334,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $89.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

