ORG Partners LLC Purchases 300 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.64 and its 200 day moving average is $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.28 and a one year high of $180.43.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This trade represents a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.